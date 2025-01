videoDetails

DNA: Violence erupts in Jalgaon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 02:10 AM IST

Maharashtra Stone Pelting News: In Rajkot, allegations of encroachment on Waqf are being made...and in Jalgaon, Maharashtra...where stone pelting continued throughout the night just for blowing the horn in front of the mosque...many vehicles and shops were burnt...and to control the situation...police had to be deployed in every street...Why and to what extent violence took place in Jalgaon on the new year...DNA's GROUND REPORT will tell you