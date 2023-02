videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri reaches Prayagra

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri has reached Prayagraj. During this, he took a bath at Triveni Sangam River and have left to meet saints. As per Dhirendra Shastri, he is inviting sages and saints by going to Big Dhams.