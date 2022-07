Ban on arrest of Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan

ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Ranjan has got interim relief from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of Rohit Ranjan. The Supreme Court said that the police cannot take any action.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

