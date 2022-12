videoDetails

Bangladeshi Arrested In Kanpur: SP MLA Irfan Solanki accused of issuing fake character certificate

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

A big conspiracy has been exposed in UP's Kanpur. 4 Bangladeshis have been arrested in Kanpur from whom 2 passports and fake Aadhaar cards have been recovered. Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has been accused of giving them a fake character certificate.