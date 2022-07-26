NewsVideos

Bengal School Job Scam: Mamata Banerjee breaks her silence on Partha Chatterjee

Breaking her silence for the first time on the cash scandal, Mamata Banerjee has said that BJP and Left Party are spreading propaganda against me. She further said that if Partha Chatterjee is proved guilty, then I myself will demand life imprisonment against him.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
