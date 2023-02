videoDetails

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' important turning point for Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has given a big hint about her political innings in the ongoing Congress session in Raipur. Sonia Gandhi may soon retire from politics. Sonia Gandhi called Bharat Jodo Yatra important to Congress.