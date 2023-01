videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul shares joyful moment with Sister Priyanka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

A picture of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi has come to the fore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ghaziabad. Rahul Gandhi was seen sharing a joyful moment with Priyanka Gandhi.