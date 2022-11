Bharat Jodo Yatra: Second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:58 AM IST

It is the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Vadra has also participated in the yatra. She will be with Rahul for four days.