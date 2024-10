videoDetails

BJP releases list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh

| Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

BJP's list released for by-elections. Ramveer Thakur got ticket from Kundarki. Sanjeev Sharma got ticket from Ghaziabad. Surendra Diler got ticket from Khair. Anuj Yadav got BJP ticket from Karhal. Suchi Smita Maurya got ticket from Majhawan. Dharmaraj Nishad got ticket from Katehari. Deepak Patel got ticket from Phulpur.