videoDetails

'Bharat Jodo Yatra should be postponed if Covid protocol is not possible' says Mansukh Mandaviya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

The fear of corona virus has once again started haunting the world. There is an alert in India regarding Corona. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi asking him to follow Covid protocol in Bharat Jodo Yatra.