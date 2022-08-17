NewsVideos

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda announced the new BJP Parliamentary Board

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has announced the new BJP Parliamentary Board. The names of Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are not included in the BJP Parliamentary Board. BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the Board.

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
