Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Minimata, the first woman MP of Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to Minimata, the first woman MP of Chhattisgarh, on her death anniversary. Remembering her, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Minimata had dedicated her entire life to the service of mankind.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

