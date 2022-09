Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house

ED conducted raids today (on Saturday) in Kolkata, West Bengal. ED has recovered a huge amount of cash in the raid of businessman Nisar Khan's house. A machine has been called for counting Rs.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

