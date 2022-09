Big action on corruption in purchase of 1000 DTC buses in Delhi, Lt Governor orders CBI inquiry

CBI Investigation Of DTC Bus Case: After receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption in the purchase of 1000 DTC buses, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a CBI inquiry.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

