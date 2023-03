videoDetails

Big disclosure on Amritpal's conspiracy, was giving training to youths to use weapons

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Punjab Police has intensified the investigation of Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, a big disclosure has come about the conspiracy of Khalistani supporter Amritpal. With the help of ex-serviceman Talwinder, he was giving arms training to the youth in the de-addiction center. See the pictures.