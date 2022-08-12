Bihar Politics: Why Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance?

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is now in government with Tejashwi Yadav, who was once his opponent. Meanwhile, it is believed that he took this step to fulfill his desire to become the Prime Minister. But Nitish Kumar says that he has no desire for the post of PM.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

