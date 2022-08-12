NewsVideos

Bihar Politics: Why Nitish Kumar left the BJP alliance?

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is now in government with Tejashwi Yadav, who was once his opponent. Meanwhile, it is believed that he took this step to fulfill his desire to become the Prime Minister. But Nitish Kumar says that he has no desire for the post of PM.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is now in government with Tejashwi Yadav, who was once his opponent. Meanwhile, it is believed that he took this step to fulfill his desire to become the Prime Minister. But Nitish Kumar says that he has no desire for the post of PM.

All Videos

India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
1:22
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Climate Change: Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears
Climate Change: Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
7:3
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy
3:11
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy

Trending Videos

India@75: India is responsible for these eight world-changing inventions
1:22
A portion of a flyover leading to the highway has collapsed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Climate Change: Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears
7:3
Desh Superfast: Jungle Raj is returning to Bihar - BJP's Sambit Patra
3:11
Before August 15, Delhi Police has foiled a big conspiracy
Nitish Kumar,CM Nitish Kumar,PM Modi,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar on pm modi,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,pm modi nitish kumar,pm modi vs nitish kumar,cm nitish kumar live today news,nitish kumar vs bjp,chirag paswan on nitish kumar,nitish kumar on bjp,narendra modi nitish kumar,nitish kumar target pm modi,Nitish Kumar Oath,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav,Narendra Modi,nitish kumar pm candidate,Rajiv Pratap Rudy,Interview,Nitish,Tejashwi,