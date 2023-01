videoDetails

'Bihar wants change,' says JP Nadda in rally in Bihar's Vaishali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

BJP's National President JP Nadda said in a rally in Vaishali, Bihar that Bihar wants change. Nadda also said that the country is moving forward under the leadership of the PM and PM Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war.