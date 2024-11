videoDetails

DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

A buffalo named Raja, worth ₹2 crore, is the star of Bihar’s Sonepur Mela. However, Raja, known for his love for beer, is struggling due to Bihar’s liquor ban, leaving him sluggish and frustrated.