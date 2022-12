videoDetails

Bilawal Bhutto furious over S Jaishankar's remarks on pakistan, makes objectionable remarks on PM Modi

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto got angry on the statement of India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Bilawal Bhutto has made objectionable remarks about PM Modi. Jaishankar had strongly attacked Pakistan during UNSC meeting in New York, in response to which Bilawal is making indecent remarks. Know what all he said.