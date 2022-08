BJP attacks Lalu Prasad's sons for allowing' private persons' in official meet

The new government of Bihar is in its own colour. Among the IAS officers, along with Lalu's sons, advisors are seen somewhere and son-in-law. BJP attacked by showing pictures..

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

The new government of Bihar is in its own colour. Among the IAS officers, along with Lalu's sons, advisors are seen somewhere and son-in-law. BJP attacked by showing pictures..