BJP National President JP Nadda Makes A Big Claim On Himachal Pradesh Elections

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

Voting for Himachal Pradesh Elections is being held today. BJP National President JP Nadda made a big statement on the same. Nadda said, 'Himachal's Public has decided to support BJP this year. Further, he attacked Congress. Know what JP Nadda said.