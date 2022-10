BJP President JP Nadda addresses public in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

The BJP, which is preparing for the assembly elections, is continuously campaigning. During this, BJP President JP Nadda addressed the public in Kangra, Himachal. During this, he said that he gets strength because of PM Modi. We have come to change the picture of Himachal.