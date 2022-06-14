BJP targets Congress in National Herald case
Rahul Gandhi has reached the ED office. Rahul is being questioned for the second consecutive day. Congress is performing in their support. At the same time, many leaders have been detained. Watch the big news related to the National Herald Case.
