BJP's big meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
There will be a big meeting of BJP in Delhi at 5 pm in which JP Nadda will give important instructions to the party general secretaries. JP Nadda has reached BJP headquarters for this big meeting.

