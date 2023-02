videoDetails

BJP's Harish Khurana took a dig over Manish Sisodia's Arrest

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

BJP has taken a big dig at the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Liquor Policy Scam Case. BJP's Harish Sisodia said, 'Uncle opened Liquor Shops in Delhi'. Know full statement of Harish Khurana in this report.