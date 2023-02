videoDetails

BJP's Leader Giriraj Singh Launches Scathing Attack On Mehbooba Mufti,says,'It Is Her Old Habit To Defame India'

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

BJP leader Giriraj Singh has given a big statement on PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. Giriraj Singh said, 'It is her old habit to defame India.' Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh has given this statement while countering Mehbooba Mufti's statement. Mehbooba had said, 'The situation in Kashmir is like Afghanistan.' Watch 25 big news of the day in 5 minutes.