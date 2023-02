videoDetails

BJP's MP Parvesh Verma Comments On Delhi MCD Mayor Election,says,'Delhi Should Get A Mayor Soon'

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Mayor election could not be elected for the third time on Monday. BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are protesting against each other over the same. Commenting on this, BJP's MP Pravesh Verma said, 'Delhi should get a mayor soon'.