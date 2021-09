Bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempted suicide, made serious allegations against actor Sahil Khan

Manoj Patil tried to commit suicide. He has accused actor Sahil Khan of harassing him for the past several days. Manoj Patil has also said that Sahil Khan was defaming him on social media. All this led to his suicide attempt. Meanwhile, Manoj Patil's family has lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station.