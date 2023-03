videoDetails

Mumbai: Furniture Market catches fire in Oshiwara, know present situation

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

A case of massive fire has come to light from Mumbai. A fire broke out in the furniture market in Oshiwara area. During this, about 20 to 30 shops have been gutted and the fire department has declared third degree fire and continuous efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Know in detail in this report what is the current situation.