Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area

After heavy devastation due to rain in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conducted an aerial survey of the area today. Many areas were submerged in water after a cloudburst in Pithoragarh last night.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

After heavy devastation due to rain in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conducted an aerial survey of the area today. Many areas were submerged in water after a cloudburst in Pithoragarh last night.