Breaking News : DPS Rohini School had to increase the arbitrary fees heavily

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

The Delhi government has taken major action against DPS Rohini, a well-known school in the capital. The school has to bear the brunt of the continuous arbitrary fee hike. The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has suspended the recognition of DPS Rohini on charges of fee hike.