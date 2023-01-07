NewsVideos
Breaking News: Former UP minister Yakub Qureshi arrest by the police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Yakub Qureshi has been arrested by the police. Yakub is accused of illegal meat business.

