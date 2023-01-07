हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Breaking News: Former UP minister Yakub Qureshi arrest by the police
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 07, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Yakub Qureshi has been arrested by the police. Yakub is accused of illegal meat business.
×
All Videos
11:31
Super 80: Caste census work starts from today, BJP – includes migrant Biharis as well
3:26
Weather News: Sever cold from Delhi to Kashmir, see how the situation is across the country
3:59
5 Minute 25 News: Caste census held in Bihar from today
18:11
Ministry of Home Affairs bans PAFF on 6 January
7:34
America comes forward to provide military and economic help to Ukraine
Trending Videos
11:31
Super 80: Caste census work starts from today, BJP – includes migrant Biharis as well
3:26
Weather News: Sever cold from Delhi to Kashmir, see how the situation is across the country
3:59
5 Minute 25 News: Caste census held in Bihar from today
18:11
Ministry of Home Affairs bans PAFF on 6 January
7:34
America comes forward to provide military and economic help to Ukraine
Haji Yakub Qureshi,firoz qureshi arrested,Yakub Qureshi,haji yaqoob qureshi,yakub qureshi son arrested,haji yaqoob qureshi meat factory,yakub qureshi news,haji yaqub qureshi,mla haji yakub qureshi,mohd yakub qureshi,haji yaqoob qureshi meerut,haji yakub qureshi news,bsp leader yakub qureshi,yakub qureshi up,bsp yakub qureshi,ex minister yakub qureshi,haji yakub kureshi,son of yakub qureshi,haji yakub qureshi bsp,haji yakub qureshi case,