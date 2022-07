Breaking News: Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

A bus fell into a gorge in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Many people are feared dead in this accident. However, relief and rescue work is going on.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

