Breaking News: Miscreants looted four petrol pumps in Rewari in just 8 minutes.

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

The incident of robbery has been carried out at 4 petrol pumps in Rewari, Haryana. Four petrol pumps were looted within just 8 minutes. The CCTV video of this loot has also come to the fore.