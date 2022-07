Breaking News: NIA chief meets Home Minister over Amravati-Udaipur case

NIA engaged in the investigation of Amravati-Udaipur case. According to the information, the DG of NIA met the Home Minister. The DG said, the investigation is going on in this case.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

