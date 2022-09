Breaking News: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to trace and arrest Masood Azhar

Pakistan has written a letter to Afghanistan. In this letter, Masood Azhar has been asked to be traced and arrested. Pakistan expressed suspicion of Masood being hidden in Kunar or Nangarhar.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

