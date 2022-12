videoDetails

BREAKING NEWS: Rahul Gandhi To Leave for Himachal Via Helicopter To Attend Himachal New CM Swearing In Ceremony

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to leave for Himachal via helicopter to attend swearing-in ceremony of Himachal's New Chief Minister. Apart from Rahul, many big Congress leaders will also attend Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's Swearing-In Ceremony.