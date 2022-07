Breaking News: Rescue operation ends in Amarnath

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has told that the rescue operation in Amarnath is over. A total of 15 people died in this disaster caused by cloudburst.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

