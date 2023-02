videoDetails

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, '157 new Nursing Colleges will be opened'

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the budget for the year 2023. Presenting this, Nirmala Sitharaman talked about including education to health department in the budget. The Finance Minister said that '157 new nursing colleges will be opened in the country'.