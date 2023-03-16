NewsVideos
Budget Session 2023: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over his London Speech

Mar 16, 2023
In the second phase of budget session of Parliament, ruckus can be seen over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's London speech. Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi had made derogatory remarks about India at Cambridge University during his visit to London. In this regard, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker demanding cancellation of Rahul's parliament membership. This raises the question whether Rahul's parliament membership will really end?

