Budget Session 2023: Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. During this, Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament House and said, 'I did not say anything wrong in London. Let me be given a chance to speak. BJP will enjoy if I speak in Parliament.