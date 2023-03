videoDetails

Bulldozer action will happen again today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Bulldozer action will be taken again today in Prayagraj regarding the Umesh Pal murder case. Bulldozer squad has reached Ballori area with 4 bulldozers. Bulldozers can run at the house of Atiq Ahmed's henchman Guddu Muslim today.