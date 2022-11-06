NewsVideos

Bypoll Results 2022: Shiv Sena's candidate Rituja hangs ahead from Mumbai's Andheri seat

|Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Assembly By-Elections Results will be declared for 7 seats in 6 states today. Shiv Sena's Candidate Rutuja Latke is leading from Mumbai's Andheri seat.

