Can 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' benefit Rahul Gandhi ?

Rahul Gandhi is starting a 150-day mission from Kanyakumari. His Bharat Jodo Yatra, measuring more than three and a half thousand kilometers, will pass through 12 states of the country.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

