CBI questions Parambir Singh in recovery case
The CBI has questioned Sanjay Pandey and Parambir Singh in the recovery case in Maharashtra. Parambir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maharashtra government, of pressurizing him to recover 100 crores.
The CBI has questioned Sanjay Pandey and Parambir Singh in the recovery case in Maharashtra. Parambir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maharashtra government, of pressurizing him to recover 100 crores.