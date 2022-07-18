CBI questions Parambir Singh in recovery case

The CBI has questioned Sanjay Pandey and Parambir Singh in the recovery case in Maharashtra. Parambir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maharashtra government, of pressurizing him to recover 100 crores.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

