NewsVideos

CBI questions Parambir Singh in recovery case

The CBI has questioned Sanjay Pandey and Parambir Singh in the recovery case in Maharashtra. Parambir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maharashtra government, of pressurizing him to recover 100 crores.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
The CBI has questioned Sanjay Pandey and Parambir Singh in the recovery case in Maharashtra. Parambir Singh has accused Anil Deshmukh, who was a minister in the Maharashtra government, of pressurizing him to recover 100 crores.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: Heavy rainfall and floods cause destruction in many parts of India
34:21
Agenda India Ka: Heavy rainfall and floods cause destruction in many parts of India
TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
9:34
TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
9:59
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
9:12
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English

Trending Videos

34:21
Agenda India Ka: Heavy rainfall and floods cause destruction in many parts of India
9:34
TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
9:59
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
9:12
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English
Param Bir Singh,Parambir Singh,param bir singh news,param bir singh latest news,param bir singh anil deshmukh,mumbai top cop param bir singh,parambir singh ips,param bir singh letter,param bir singh press conference,param bir singh exposed,param bir singh updates,param bir singh case,parambir singh letter,bombay hc on parambir singh,anil deshmukh parambir singh,param bir singh interview,sc on param bir singh,Breaking News,CBI,questioned,Sanjay Pandey,Hindi,