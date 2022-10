CBI summons Manish Sisodia: AAP drank liquor in the street

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been called by the CBI for questioning at 11 am on Monday in the scam related to the new excise policy. Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, JP Nadda has said that AAP brought liquor from street to street.