videoDetails

CCTV surfaced in Umesh Pal Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Now a new CCTV has come to the fore in the Umesh Pal murder case. In this CCTV, Guddu is seen doing Muslim bombings. Guddu Muslim has thrown a bomb at a soldier who was running away after saving his life.