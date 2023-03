videoDetails

CCTV Video makes big revelation on Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Another CCTV footage has come to fore in Amritpal Singh Case. In this video, Amritpal is seen going towards the bus stand of Kurukshetra. From this it has been revealed that Amritpal stayed in Kurukshetra on the night of 19th March.