Central Government decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'

Taking a big decision, the central government has made preparations to change the name of Delhi's Rajpath. Rajpath will be renamed as 'Kartavya path'. NDMC has called an important meeting on 7th September. In this meeting, the name change of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn can be approved

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:54 AM IST
Taking a big decision, the central government has made preparations to change the name of Delhi's Rajpath. Rajpath will be renamed as 'Kartavya path'. NDMC has called an important meeting on 7th September. In this meeting, the name change of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawn can be approved

