Chandrayaan-2 launch: Here is all you need to know

ISRO chairman K Sivan spoke to media and said that all arrangements for Chandrayaan-2 have been completed. GSLV Mk 3 will fly into the space at 2.51 am on Monday. The lander will reach the south pole of moon in two months, he said.While speaking to ANI, PK Ghosh, Space Strategist, ISRO said, “We are going to be the fourth country in the world. It is going to be a very big break through. It will be something that each Indian should be proud of. I would like to salute the ISRO scientists for coming up to this stage.”

Jul 14, 2019, 13:14 PM IST

